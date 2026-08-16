Red Sox Promoting Outfield Prospect Justin Gonzales to Double-A
Justin Gonzales to Double-A Portland, an MLB source told Ari Alexander of 7 News. Gonzales gets the call to Portland after hitting .271 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored in 89 games across 350 at-bats at High-A Greenville this year. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder is ranked as Boston's No. 2 prospect at MLB Pipeline, behind only shortstop prospect Franklin Arias. The 19-year-old Dominican bats from the right side of the plate and has some of the most raw power out of any of the team's position-player prospects. Gonzales generates tons of bat speed, which in turn lights up his exit velocities, and he's not hitting as many ground balls in 2026. He projects for 30-plus home runs at the major-league level and is extremely athletic and agile despite his hulking size. Gonzales has average speed and will most likely settle into a corner-outfield spot or at first base long-term. At just 19 years of age, nobody should be expecting Gonzales to make his big-league debut in Boston next year.
Source: 7 News - Ari Alexander
Source: 7 News - Ari Alexander