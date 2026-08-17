Cooper Ingle Slowing Down at Triple-A in August
Cooper Ingle is having a bit of a slow August in his return to Triple-A Columbus. He is hitting just 9-for-41 (.220) and has two homers to go with nine RBI in 11 games this month. Ingle saw some time with the Guardians, getting 21 at bats with the big-league club and failing to produce with only two hits and two RBI. Ingle had a productive July at Columbus to try to make the case for another shot in Cleveland but his momentum has slowed a bit. Ingle is the No. 5 prospect in the Guardians' system and has a 55-grade hit tool with just 45-grade power. The Guardians are playing Patrick Bailey and Austin Hedges at catcher right now so it's not looking like Ingle will get another shot at catcher. Right now it's best to leave Ingle on the waiver wire in redraft leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball