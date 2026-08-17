Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Dansby Swanson (oblique) suffered a Grade 2 oblique strain, which carries a normal timetable of four to six weeks. It would leave him ready for the postseason, but fantasy managers might be without him for the rest of the 2026 regular season. The 32-year-old veteran is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list before Monday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox after he injured himself on his first swing of the day in Sunday's series finale against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues should not feel the need to keep Swanson stashed, as he might not be back until mid-September in a best-case scenario. In the meantime, the Cubs will slide Nico Hoerner from second base to shortstop, with Pedro Ramirez most likely to see most of the playing time at the keystone going forward. In his fourth year with the Cubs, Swanson has hit a career-low .216 (87-for-403) but has 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 78 runs scored in his 119 games played and 458 plate appearances.
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers