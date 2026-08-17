Parks Harber Making Case For MLB Promotion at Age 24
Parks Harber is having a solid age 24 season in the minors but could need some more seasoning before getting an MLB debut. After starting the season in Double-A, Harber was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on July 17. With Sacramento, Harber totaled 104 at bats and hit .317 with five homers and 22 RBI along with a .917 OPS showing off his on-base skills. In all, between two teams, Harber hit .294 with 17 homers and 69 RBI. The right-handed hitter is the No. 13 prospect for the Giants and has 55-grade power and a 45-grade hit tool. The 6-foot-3, 217 pounder has the looks of a future major league regular but it is unknown if the Giants will decide to call him up before the end of this season or wait until next year to have him debut at the beginning of the 2027 season. Redraft managers will have to make a similar decision whether to take a risk on Harber.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball