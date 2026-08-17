Ralphy Velazquez Making Case For Call-Up With Red-Hot Month
Ralphy Velazquez is doing everything in his power to prove himself MLB-ready with a power surge at Triple-A Columbus in August. This month, Velazquez is hitting .341 with eight homers and 14 RBI in 44 at bats. Velazquez, the No. 2 prospect for the Guardians, is a nice pickup in fantasy leagues in anticipation of a call-up. Redraft managers will hope for a promotion soon as the Guardians could use some extra power in their lineup despite making a trade-deadline move and acquiring first baseman Nate Lowe. At age 21, Velazquez is having a stellar season at Columbus with 21 homers and 68 RBI while hitting .284 with 60 runs scored. Cleveland already called up top prospect Angel Genao, but the power profile of Velazquez is still appealing and he has the ability to potentially play in the outfield. He is looking like a priority addition to fantasy teams.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball