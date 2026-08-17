Max Clark Could be a Difference-Maker Off the Waiver Wire
Max Clark is the team's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and is also ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in baseball. Since the Tigers brought Clark up for his major-league debut on July 31, he's gone 15-for-58 (.259) with a home run, two doubles, two triples, eight RBI, and seven runs scored in 15 games played and 63 plate appearances. The 21-year-old former third overall pick in 2023 got the call to the Show after slashing .276/.368/.434 with an .802 OPS, 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored in 90 games and 418 plate appearances at Triple-A Toledo. Clark is mostly intriguing for fantasy managers in single-year leagues the rest of the 2026 season for his plus-plus speed on the basepaths, but he also has enough pop from the left side to produce average power from his 5-foot-11, 205-pound frame. He's obviously still young, and although he's not going to make an immediate impact from a power standpoint, he can hit for average and steal plenty of bases in the final month and a half of the season. Clark is rostered in just over 30% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference