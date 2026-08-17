Brewers Shortstop Prospect Luis Pena Promoted to Double-A
Luis Pena is being promoted to Double-A Biloxi this week. Pena earned the promotion to the Shuckers after hitting .298/.384/.420 with an .804 OPS, two home runs, 23 RBI, 27 stolen bases, and 40 runs scored in 51 games and 219 plate appearances at High-A Wisconsin this year. The Brewers dangled the 19-year-old Dominican infielder as the centerpiece in their offer to the Detroit Tigers for ace left-hander Tarik Skubal, who was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month. Pena had a scary incident in late April when he collapsed in the dugout due to being overheated, but he's fine now and will be looking to finish off his 2026 campaign strong at Biloxi. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder swings from the right side of the plate and brings plenty of bat speed and high exit velocities, although he will need to improve his plate discipline and approach against offspeed pitches. Pena also brings plus speed and aggressiveness on the base paths. With top prospect Jesus Made ahead of him in the Brewers' pipeline, Pena will most likely move to second or third base in the long term if he sticks in Milwaukee.
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Source: Milwaukee Brewers