Giants Promote Pitching Prospect Matt Wilkinson to the Big Leagues
Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians. The 23-year-old Canadian southpaw was taken by Cleveland in the 10th round in 2023 from Central Arizona College. Wilkinson will receive his first taste in the big leagues with San Fran after going 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 96:31 K:BB in 90 innings pitched over 20 starts across four minor-league stops this year in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and at Double-A Richmond, Double-A Akron, and Triple-A Sacramento. MLB Pipeline doesn't currently have Wilkinson ranked among the Giants' top-30 prospects, but he could be getting a shot in the team's big-league starting rotation if veteran right-hander Logan Webb (back, shoulder) is forced to the injured list this week. At Sacramento, Wilkinson went 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 43:17 K:BB in his 10 starts (43 2/3 frames). Only fantasy managers in NL-only leagues should be considering Wilkinson off the waiver wire if he enters San Francisco's starting rotation.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan