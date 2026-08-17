Trea Turner Back for Monday's Series Opener
Trea Turner (knee) is back at shortstop and is batting second for Monday's series opener at home against the division-rival Miami Marlins and right-hander Janson Junk, per MLB.com. Turner fouled a ball off his right knee on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins and was held out of the series finale on Sunday at Target Field as a precaution. The veteran shortstop is ready to begin a new week and should be returned to starting lineups in traditional fantasy formats. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger winner is hitting only .247 (122-for-493) after batting a league-high .304 last year, but he's three home runs and three stolen bases away from the fourth 20-20 season of his MLB career in his 12th year in the majors. Turner has gone 13-for-53 (.245) with a .675 OPS, only one home run, three doubles, four RBI, and seven runs scored so far in 13 games in August. He is searching for his first hit against Junk but has only had three career at-bats against him going into Monday's contest.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com