Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
Emeka Egbuka's toe injury and how long he will be sidelined. Head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that Egbuka is "day-to-day, week-to-week," and when asked if the injury could impact his availability for Week 1 in 27 days, Bowles said he was "not sure at this time." The 23-year-old's status for the 2026 regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals could be in question, which will make him a much riskier WR2 target in upcoming fantasy football drafts. Even if Egbuka is ready to go for Week 1, the Bucs could ease him back into a prominent role. Fellow wideout Jalen McMillan also has not practiced in nearly two weeks while nursing a knee injury in camp. If both Egbuka and McMillan are not 100% early on, Chris Godwin Jr. could be in line for a big target share, with rookie Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson potentially seeing the field more as well. Stay tuned for more updates on Egbuka's toe. He almost certainly will not play in the second preseason game this Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs with the starters.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman