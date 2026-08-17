Jaguars Starters Could Play a Couple Drives Friday
Trevor Lawrence is expected to see his first preseason action Friday against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Liam Coen said Monday that Lawrence and other starters could get "a couple drives, potentially," after sitting out Saturday's 24-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. Coen had previously preferred to get his first-team work in controlled practice settings, but said the limited number of padded practices remaining has changed the plan. Jacksonville held most of its starters and front-line players out of the preseason opener, giving the younger players and reserves the bulk of the game reps. That should change Friday if Coen follows through. The Jaguars host Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, and even a short appearance would give Lawrence and the starting offense their first live game work of the summer. Coen has not committed to an exact snap count, so the expectation remains a brief tune-up rather than extended action.
Source: Michael DiRocco
Source: Michael DiRocco