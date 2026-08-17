Emeka Egbuka is Day-to-Day with a Sprained Toe
Emeka Egbuka (toe) is day-to-day after spraining his toe during practice, head coach Todd Bowles told PewterReport. Egbuka suffered the injury last week, missed the Bucs' preseason opener against the Jets, and remained absent from practice on Monday. It's never good to see a player have their preseason delayed by injury, but the fact that Egbuka is day-to-day suggests that he remains on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season. Tampa Bay will need him to be healthy for this season; they're relying on him even more now that Mike Evans has departed for San Francisco. The second-year receiver projects to handle a starting role alongside Chris Godwin Sr. The Bucs would surely like to see him replicate the first five weeks of his rookie season, during which he scored five touchdowns and ranked as the overall WR2 in PPR leagues. More consistency at quarterback could help him return to his top-12 receiver form in fantasy football. For now, though, he's the overall WR19 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026.
Source: PewterReport
Source: PewterReport