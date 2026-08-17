Brandon Aubrey Remains the Undisputed Top Kicker in Fantasy Football
Brandon Aubrey has ranked among the top three fantasy scorers at his position in each of the last three years, and we don't expect that to change in 2026. Aubrey has one of the league's most powerful and accurate legs, he kicks in a closed-air stadium, and he plays for a Cowboys team with a high-scoring offense. The 31-year-old routinely finds himself in high-value scenarios for fantasy football, and his accuracy numbers speak for themselves. Last year, he went 36-for-42 on field goals, including 11 makes from 50+ yards, and he also went 47-for-48 on extra points. As it stands, he ranks as the overall K1 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings. With that being said, managers in most leagues should hold off on taking a kicker until the last round or two of the draft.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller