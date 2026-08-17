C.J. Stroud and Texans Offense are Clicking
C.J. Stroud has enjoyed a solid training camp, but he reportedly took things to a whole new level on Sunday, at one point connecting on seven straight completions during competitive sessions. Acknowledging the gravity of his assessment, Texans analyst John Harris wrote, "This was one of the best overall offensive practices that I can ever remember, if not the best I've seen." After becoming only the fifth rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in 2023, Stroud has had two disappointing seasons, but with a healthy group of dynamic pass-catchers around him, he could surprise in 2026 with an ADP that has fallen to QB22. With the Texans boasting one of the league's premier defenses, Stroud will rarely be tasked with winning a shootout, lowering his potential ceiling. Still, he has the ability to stabilize a roster as a second quarterback in superflex leagues, and his performance against that vaunted defense on Sunday is a reminder of what he can do when everything is clicking.
Source: John Harris
Source: John Harris