KC Concepcion's Confidence has "Skyrocketed"
KC Concepcion said his confidence "skyrocketed" after the back-to-back big catch and touchdown run on a sweep in the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Chicago Bears, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The 21-year-old 24th overall pick from Texas A&M caught three of his four targets for 27 yards on Saturday and took his only carry for 14 yards and a touchdown while playing with the first-team offense. Concepcion is pretty much a lock to be a starting wideout for Cleveland in his first year in the NFL in 2026, and he could even take over as the Browns' WR1 after catching 61 passes for 919 yards and an SEC-high nine touchdowns in 13 games for the Aggies last year. Concepcion caught 25 TD passes in his three years in college (two years at North Carolina State). The only thing that could hold him back in his first year in the NFL is the Browns' less-than-ideal QB situation with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battling for the starting job. Concepcion's name should be rising up draft boards this fall as a popular late-round flier with upside. UPDATE: Head coach Todd Monken said on Monday that he'd love to get the ball into Concepcion's hands as much as possible.
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot