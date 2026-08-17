Najee Harris Visiting With Giants on Monday
Najee Harris (Achilles) is visiting with the New York Giants on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's the third known visit for Harris this year after he worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks earlier this spring. The Giants would be a poor fit for the 28-year-old, with second-year back Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. firmly entrenched atop the team's RB depth chart going into the 2026 season. They also have Devin Singletary in their RB room. Harris, a former 24th overall pick in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, started his career off with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the Steel City before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency last spring. Harris made it only three games with the Bolts in 2025 before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. If Harris latches on with a new organization before the regular season begins, he'll merely be competing for a depth role and is unlikely to pique much interest in single-year fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter