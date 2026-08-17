Geno Smith Returns to Field for Monday Walkthrough
Geno Smith (ankle) was back on the field Monday, participating in the team's walkthrough while wearing a sleeve over his lower left leg, according to Rich Cimini. Smith missed Friday's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after developing ankle soreness during the final joint practice between the teams. Head coach Aaron Glenn called the decision to sit him precautionary and said there was "nothing to be alarmed about," with Smith considered day-to-day. Monday's walkthrough participation is a positive step, but it is not the same as a full return to practice. Rookie Cade Klubnik started in Smith's place Friday and is currently listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind him on New York's unofficial depth chart. Smith's ankle will still be worth tracking over the next few days, especially with the Jets scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. For now, getting him back on the field Monday points in the right direction after missing the opener.
Source: Rich Cimini
Source: Rich Cimini