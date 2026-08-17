J.K. Dobbins Practices on Monday
J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) was practicing with the team at training camp on Monday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. The Broncos held Dobbins out of last Monday's practice with an undisclosed soft-tissue injury, but he returned to individual drills on Tuesday and Wednesday before being held out of the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons. It's unclear how much he did in Monday's practice, but if he returns to team drills this week, the 27-year-old might be cleared to get some work this Friday in the second preseason game at home against the Green Bay Packers. It would not be a surprise to see the Broncos keep Dobbins out as a precaution, though, considering his lengthy injury history. The former second-rounder in 2020 from Ohio State by the Baltimore Ravens was averaging 5.0 yards per carry with 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his first 10 games with Denver last year before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. Dobbins has recovered from that, but in what looks like a three-headed RB committee in 2026 alongside RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman, Dobbins' fantasy football value could be capped as an RB3/flex if he stays healthy.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens