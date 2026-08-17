Xavier Worthy Limited to 7-on-7 Work Monday
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) remained limited Monday as he works back from a shoulder sprain. Worthy took part in 7-on-7 drills but was held out of 11-on-11 work, according to Pete Sweeney. The injury dates back to August 1, and Worthy missed several practices before returning in a limited capacity on August 10. He has been getting more involved since then, including catching passes during offensive periods last Thursday, but Kansas City still isn't putting him through full-team work. Worthy appeared in 14 games last season while dealing with multiple injuries, finishing with 42 catches for 532 yards and one touchdown. Monday was another step forward, just not a full return. The next notable benchmark will be Worthy getting back into 11-on-11 drills as the Chiefs continue to manage the shoulder.
Source: Pete Sweeney
Source: Pete Sweeney