River Ryan Nearing Injury Return and Could Be a Candidate for MLB Roster
River Ryan is recovering from a right hamstring strain that he suffered before he was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Tigers in the Tarik Skubal trade. He has been on the IL and rehabbing with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. Ryan could make a return and potentially pitch for the Tigers. Or the Tigers could leave him at Toledo and give him more work in the minors. It is a little bit of a risky dilemma for fantasy managers. Should they take a chance on Ryan who already made his major league debut with the Dodgers? With Oklahoma City, in the Pacific Coast League, Ryan was 3-1 this year with a 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP to go with 43 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. Ryan is 28 years old and has brief MLB experience back in 2024. The Tigers could give him another look at the end of this year. Fantasy managers will want to pay attention.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball