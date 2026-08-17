Konnor Griffin Set to Ramp Up Baseball Activities
Konnor Griffin (finger) is set to "swing a bat/catch a ball" at the end of this week, per Alex Stumpf of DK Pittsburgh Sports. Griffin is working his way back from an injury to his left ring finger that has kept him out since early July. The 20-year-old has had an injury-marred first year in the big leagues, as he also missed time earlier in the year due to a flexor strain. Still, Griffin has been productive when healthy, hitting .276/.332/.404 with five home runs, 25 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances. While Griffin appears to be making progress towards a return, he could still be a week or two away from beginning a rehab assignment. The Pirates also have little incentive to rush the young phenom back to the big leagues, as they are actively fading from the National League playoff picture. Griffin profiles as a high-upside waiver wire target if he makes it back to the big leagues, but his redraft value for the remainder of 2026 is an open question.
Source: DK Pittsburgh Sports - Alex Stumpf
Source: DK Pittsburgh Sports - Alex Stumpf