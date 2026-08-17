Will Smith Could Begin a Rehab Assignment Next Week
Will Smith (neck) could begin a rehab assignment next week, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Smith has not played since early June due to a neck injury, but he appears to be making steady progress towards a return. Across 201 plate appearances before the injury, the 31-year-old is hitting .248/.338/.382 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored. While Smith's overall production at the plate was below his career norms, he posted a stellar 13.4% barrel rate while striking out in just 16.9% of his trips to the plate. The Dodgers are also currently without emerging young catcher Dalton Rushing (elbow) due to an elbow injury, so Smith should see as much playing time as he can handle once healthy. Upon his return, Smith profiles as a must-start fantasy catcher.
Source: AM 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
Source: AM 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh