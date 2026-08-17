James Tibbs III Hopes Triple-A Success Translates to Big-League Shot
James Tibbs III has had a monster season at Triple-A Oklahoma City with 24 homers, 89 RBI, and 90 runs scored while hitting .297. Tibbs is hitting .365 in August with three home runs and 14 RBI to continue his strong season. The left-handed hitter is the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system and is looking for a late-season promotion. The 23-year-old has a 50-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and has been a menace at the plate all season long at the Triple-A level. He has proven he is ready for a big-league chance, and with the Dodgers all of a sudden struggling, they could turn to the young outfielder for a spark. Fantasy managers will want to monitor how the Dodgers plan on using Tibbs the rest of the season because he has the tools to be successful in the majors even at age 23.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball