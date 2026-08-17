Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Carlos Rodon (elbow) will come off the 15-day injured list on Tuesday to start against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles, according to Meredith Marakovits of the Yes Network. Rodon will be making his return to New York's starting rotation for the first time since going on the IL in early July with inflammation in his left elbow. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star will be returning to a 4-2 record, 3.30 ERA (3.43 FIP), 1.25 WHIP, and 52:26 K:BB in 46 1/3 innings pitched across his nine starts in 2026. Rodon got a late start to the season after having surgery last October to remove bone chips from his left elbow, but when he has been healthy, he has been strong for fantasy managers. He is returning to a solid matchup against Baltimore on Tuesday, but he is unlikely to provide much length after throwing only 58 pitches in 4 1/3 shutout innings at Double-A Somerset in his minor-league rehab start last week. Rodon has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his nine major-league starts this year and has had seven strikeouts in three of his last starts with the Yankees. He is currently rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Yes Network - Meredith Marakovits
Source: Yes Network - Meredith Marakovits