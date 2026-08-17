Haywood Highsmith Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Haywood Highsmith to a one-year deal. Highsmith was reported to be possibly heading back to the Miami Heat, but instead, he opted to re-sign with the Suns. This past season, Highsmith averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across seven games in Phoenix. He figures to once again serve as a depth piece for the Suns during this upcoming season. Unless there are a few injuries, Highsmith is unlikely to make much of an impact in the rotation. Fantasy managers can go ahead and avoid Highsmith in fantasy drafts.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania