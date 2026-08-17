Ethan Pecko Expected to Make MLB Debut on Wednesday

Aug 17, 2026, 11:02 PM ET

Houston Astros pitching prospect Ethan Pecko is expected to make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. A sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Pecko has recorded a 4-6 record with a 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 71 strikeouts across 74 2/3 innings at Triple-A this season. While Pecko's minor league numbers don't leap off the page, he's considered one of the top arms in the Astros farm system. The young right-hander is known for having a good fastball and plus command, and he showed off more strikeout upside after making the initial leap to Triple-A in 2025, posting a 31.8% strikeout rate across 35 innings. Fantasy managers in deeper league formats may want to consider targeting Pecko on the waiver wire ahead of his favorable matchup against the Angels on Wednesday.