Shohei Ohtani Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) said his left knee felt good after throwing a bullpen session last Friday and that he is scheduled to throw another one on Tuesday, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Ohtani is hopeful that his knee injury is behind him now and that there will not be any more setbacks as he ramps up as a pitcher. The four-time MVP continues to serve as L.A.'s primary designated hitter, but he has not made a start on the mound since July 3 against the division-rival San Diego Padres. While the 32-year-old is trending in the right direction as a starting pitcher, the Dodgers are in no rush to bring him back to their rotation, and fantasy managers should not be surprised if he does not make another start until the calendar flips to September. The five-time All-Star has been great on the mound when he has been available, going 8-2 in his 14 starts (85 2/3 innings) with a 1.79 ERA (2.59 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with a 95:26 K:BB. The primary goal for the Dodgers is to have Ohtani at full health as a pitcher for the playoffs in October.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris