Can Terry McLaurin Return to WR1 Territory in 2026?
Terry McLaurin was unable to simply flip the switch for the start of the 2025 season, spending the first few weeks reacclimating to the speed of the game after sitting out for much of training camp before suffering a significant quadriceps injury in Week 3 and missing seven of the team's next eight games. With his own injury aligning unfortunately against those of second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, the two played only two complete games together and were unable to build on the immediate connection they made in 2024. While a repeat of his career-best 13-touchdown performance was always viewed as an unlikely outcome, and McLaurin was already pegged as a regression candidate heading into the year, the Commanders' disastrous 2025 season has potentially swung the pendulum too far in the other direction, making him one of 2026's best potential values. An emphasis on an under-center passing game in new offensive coordinator David Blough's first season at the controls should lead to more explosive play opportunities, and with McLaurin still standing head and shoulders above a receiver room whose secondary option could be third-round rookie Antonio Williams, he figures to be the primary benefactor. Only one injury-riddled season removed from his WR6 finish of 2024, McLaurin is currently being drafted as the WR23, making him one of the higher-upside picks outside the opening rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller