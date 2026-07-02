Kayshon Boutte Remains a Dynasty Hold in What Could Be a Challenging Year
Kayshon Boutte remains a part of the New England Patriots roster with teams currently in the quiet part of the calendar before training camp. While he has yet to reach 45 receptions or 600 yards in a season, Boutte was the most trusted downfield target of budding superstar Drake Maye in 2025, finishing fourth among qualified receivers with 16.7 yards per reception. With three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown set to inherit that role, Boutte's fantasy prospects look bleak should he stick with the Patriots in 2026. There is still a chance he's traded before the start of the season, but in that scenario, he could still require an acclimation period as he learns a new playbook and may struggle to find fantasy relevance after barely cracking the top 50 at the position in one of the league's most efficient offenses in 2025. Still only 24 years old and once viewed as a first-round talent, Boutte is scheduled to reach free agency after this season. While next year's free agent class could feature some potential game-changers looking for new contracts, history suggests that very few will actually reach the open market, which could help Boutte find something close to a top-of-market deal with a team of his choosing. So while 2026 could ultimately prove to be a down year, RotoBaller's dynasty WR76 remains a hold with potentially brighter days still ahead.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller