Eli Raridon in Line for "Meaningful" Role as a Rookie
Eli Raridon is "set for a meaningful role" as the team's number two tight end option behind veteran Hunter Henry, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic. A third-round pick out of Notre Dame, Raridon recorded 32 catches for 482 yards across 12 games with the Fighting Irish in 2025. At the time he was drafted, Raridon looked like the third tight end on the Patriots' depth chart. However, a season-ending knee injury for tight end Julian Hill (knee) has pushed Raridon into a more prominent role. While Henry profiles as New England's clear top receiving option at the position, he's entering his age-32 season. Particularly in dynasty formats, Raridon's stock is rising ahead of his rookie year.
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff