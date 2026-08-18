Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA

Aug 18, 2026, 10:25 AM ET
By the end of the 2026 season, the NFL will have played 65 regular-season games outside of the United States, and commissioner Roger Goodell believes it is only a matter of time before the league expands internationally. "At some point, there will be NFL teams outside the USA," he told former NFL player Markus Kuhn in an interview for German broadcaster RTL/ntv. "I have no doubt that this will happen one day." Goodell also expressed a belief that the Super Bowl could one day be hosted internationally, but he would want to see an NFL team established in any such city first. Dating back to 2007 with a game between the Dolphins and Giants at London's Wembley Stadium, the NFL International Series continues in 2026 with nine regular-season games, including a Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.--Patrick McGrathSource: Pro Football Talk