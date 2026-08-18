Parker Washington Day-to-Day with Undisclosed Injury
Parker Washington (undisclosed) is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but is expected to return next week, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Washington came into his fourth training camp as part of a crowded receiver room, but by most accounts has emerged as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite target and is in line to see the team's highest target share. While the injury does not appear to be overly serious, Washington's status bears monitoring, as any prolonged absence could create opportunities and a potential reshuffling of one of the league's deepest receiver rooms. Washington has shot up to WR31 by current ADP, though the injury could slow his rise and ultimately create a buying window if his draft cost should sink.
Source: Michael DiRocco
Source: Michael DiRocco