Panthers Easing Darren Waller In
Darren Waller into action, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN.com. Waller signed with the Panthers five days ago, but he hasn't participated in a practice or game yet. Head coach Dave Canales said that he's not expected to get involved in the team's joint practices with the Jaguars that start Wednesday, but he might still get in uniform to participate in drills with quarterback Bryce Young. Waller is now 33 years old, so we're not too surprised that the Panthers are taking things slow and easing him in. His exact role and usage this season are uncertain, but he showed that he was still capable of producing last season, when he caught six touchdown passes across nine games with the Dolphins. He currently ranks as the TE35 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: Mike Kaye
Source: Mike Kaye