Marvin Mims Jr. Does Work on Side Field
Marvin Mims Jr. (undisclosed) stretched and participated in drills on Monday before doing work on the side field, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. We don't know any more specifics about Mims' injury, but it kept him out of the preseason opener and has impacted his ability to practice. At this point, it's too early to tell whether he'll be available for Week 1 of the regular season. Mims projects as the Broncos' primary returner on special teams this year, but he faces a difficult path to production on offense in his role behind Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant. He ranks as the WR107 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings and should go undrafted in most fantasy leagues this year.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens