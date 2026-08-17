Myles Garrett Remains on Cautious Practice Plan

Aug 17, 2026, 4:30 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) remains on a cautious practice plan as the team manages swelling in his knee. Garrett sat out Monday, and head coach Sean McVay said he may not practice at all this week, according to Greg Beacham. This has been an ongoing issue rather than a new setback. Garrett missed time earlier in camp, returned, then was held out of last week's joint practice with Dallas after the swelling resurfaced. McVay said at the time that Garrett felt about 85% and stressed there was nothing to be concerned about. The Rams only practice Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of this week, and McVay sees little reason to push the reigning Defensive Player of the Year through August work. Garrett joined Los Angeles in a blockbuster June trade after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks for Cleveland in 2025. The Rams appear content to manage the knee until Garrett feels fully ready.--Bruno MuléSource: Greg Beacham