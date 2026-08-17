Tank Dell on "His Own Plan," Preseason Status Remains Uncertain
Tank Dell (knee) still does not have a clear preseason game plan as he works back from the serious knee injury that cost him the entire 2025 season. Asked Monday whether Dell will play in an exhibition game, head coach DeMeco Ryans said the receiver is on "his own plan," according to Aaron Wilson. "Whatever that entails, geared toward what's best for Tank Dell," Ryans added. Dell has made progress in camp, including taking team-drill reps for the first time on August 10 and catching a pass from Davis Mills during that session. Houston has been careful with his workload throughout the process, and Ryans' latest comments make it clear the team is not setting a preseason deadline for him. Dell suffered a dislocated left kneecap, torn ACL and additional damage in December 2024. For now, getting him ready at the right pace matters more than forcing him into an exhibition game.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson