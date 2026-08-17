Caleb Douglas Briefly Leaves Monday's Practice
Caleb Douglas briefly left Monday's practice and went inside, according to David Furones. Douglas was walking fine when he left and returned to the field before practice was over. He put his helmet back on but did not participate in the final period. There has been no injury announced or explanation given for why the rookie stepped away. Douglas has been one of Miami's more consistent performers this summer, with head coach Jeff Hafley recently saying he had earned his spot on the team's initial depth chart. The third-round pick also made his presence felt in Friday's preseason opener against Washington, catching one pass for 28 yards and leading Miami in receiving yardage. Monday's brief exit is something to note, but Douglas returning to the field before the end of practice is at least an encouraging sign.
Source: David Furones
Source: David Furones