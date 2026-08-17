Tristan Wirfs Returns to Practice for the First Time in Camp

Aug 17, 2026, 4:05 PM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs (hamstring) returned to practice on Monday for the first time in training camp this summer, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. It is good news for Tampa's starting offensive line, but it remains to be seen if the Bucs have the 27-year-old play with the rest of the starters in Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But barring a setback with his hamstring, the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro should be healthy and ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. The former 13th overall pick in 2020 from the University of Iowa will once again be tasked with protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield
's blind side in 2026 in his seventh year in the NFL. Wirfs is one of the best tackles in the league and has been a Pro Bowler in all but his rookie campaign.--Keith HernandezSource: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud