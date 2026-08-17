Jonah Coleman Continues to Trend Up, Drawing Rave Reviews
Jonah Coleman has continued to receive praise from head coach Sean Payton, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Payton said that there was a point where he realized he had seen enough from Coleman during practice to know that he's going to be an impact player in the NFL. "I didn't need to see additional evidence of what I've been seeing for three weeks," Payton said. That's a pretty glowing review for the rookie ball-carrier. Even though he's third on the depth chart behind JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, it sounds like he should have a significant role this year, perhaps as early as Week 1. He's a glaring trade target in dynasty leagues before his price adjusts, and he might even be worth selecting in the later rounds of redraft leagues. RotoBaller's latest fantasy rankings have Coleman as the RB29 in dynasty leagues and the RB52 in redraft leagues.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel