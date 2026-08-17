Trey Benson Back at Practice on Monday
Trey Benson (knee) was back at training camp practice on Monday, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Benson's surgically repaired left knee flared up several weeks ago, and the Cardinals have been playing it safe with him after he played in only four games in 2025 in his second year in the league. The 24-year-old former third-rounder from Florida State figures to be Arizona's RB4 to begin the 2026 regular season as long as all of rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Tyler Allgeier, and James Conner (foot) are fully healthy. Benson did not play in last Thursday's preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he could get some run this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys if both Love and Conner are unavailable. He has an opportunity to make some noise this week with both Love and Conner nursing injuries, but Benson will still be off the fantasy radar in most single-year leagues in 2026.
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake