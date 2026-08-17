Liam Coen Expects Jaguars RB Committee
Travis Etienne. He replied, "We'll never be able to replace what he was able to do for us." Ultimately, it's their job to take. "We're going to have to be more by committee, and those guys are going to have to play their part." Running backs Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen are expected to have distinct roles in the offense, with Tuten the favorite to take over the backfield. Fantasy managers should recognize the risk of drafting Tuten, given his low NFL draft capital and lack of production in his rookie season.
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars