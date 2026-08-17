Bills Brass Happy With New Field After Preseason Opener

Aug 17, 2026, 11:12 PM ET
The Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium showed signs of wear and tear before, during, and after the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, but president Pete Guelli is not worried about the grass field. "From a playability and safety perspective, everybody's very happy," Guelli said. "It's Year 1. So it's a brand new field, and it's going to take time for the foundation to build up. So some of the things people saw in the game, those will dissipate over time." "Our grounds people were aware that was a possibility. Until it actually happens in a game as the field is maturing and the root system is setting, those things can happen," Guelli said about the field getting torn up. The Bills' new stadium has been criticized on social media based on seats with obstructed views by guardrails and stairs. With the move to a new stadium, the Bills switched from artificial turf to grass, with their old surface routinely panned by Bills players for being among the league's worst. The team went with Kentucky bluegrass, and it was also installed on the team's practice field.--Keith HernandezSource: The Associated Press