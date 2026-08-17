Tee Higgins Has Top-12 Upside if Healthy for a Full Season
Tee Higgins has top-12 upside in fantasy football, but injuries to either him or quarterback Joe Burrow have prevented him from reaching his ceiling so far. Through six NFL seasons, Higgins' best fantasy finish is WR15, a mark that he achieved in 2025 despite missing two games. Unfortunately, Burrow also missed plenty of time last year, leaving Higgins with subpar quarterback play for a large portion of the season. Nevertheless, he managed to score 11 touchdowns, marking the second consecutive year in which he made double-digit trips to the end zone. Ironically, as his touchdown total went up, his receptions and yards went down, and he finished last year with a modest 59 catches for 846 yards. If Higgins and Burrow can both stay healthy this year, the 27-year-old receiver should finally push for 1,000+ yards, 10+ touchdowns, and a top-12 fantasy finish. He has proven that he and Ja'Marr Chase can coexist, and we know this offense is capable of supporting numerous big fantasy performances at once. As it stands, Higgins ranks as the WR15 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller