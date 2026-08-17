Is Colston Loveland the Top Bears Pass-Catcher?
Colston Loveland is a Year 2 breakout candidate, and he has the potential to operate as quarterback Caleb Williams' favorite target in 2026. As a rookie last year, Loveland caught 58 passes for 713 yards and six touchdowns, despite operating behind Cole Kmet for a sizable portion of the season. Now that Loveland has staked his claim as the clear-cut No. 1 tight end in Chicago, he is trending up in fantasy football and has a chance to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. There's suddenly an interesting conversation to be had regarding which Bears pass-catcher offers the most fantasy value between Loveland, Luther Burden III (groin), and Rome Odunze. At the moment, Loveland has an ADP of 44.6, which is just one spot higher than Burden and nearly eight spots higher than Odunze. RotoBaller's "Who Should I Draft?" tool agrees with the general population, suggesting Loveland as the ideal pick over Burden and Odunze.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller