LeQuint Allen Jr. to Miss the Rest of Training Camp
LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) suffered a soft-tissue injury on Monday and will not return for the remainder of training camp, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. One of the best pass-blocking backs in the league as a rookie in 2025, Allen is projected to hold a significant role on passing downs, so any prolonged absence should provide further opportunity for 2026 breakout candidate Bhayshul Tuten to find the field. Allen saw the second-most running back snaps on the team behind Travis Etienne Jr. in 2025, and he has added complication to one of the league's more intriguing training camp battles between Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr., so his status will need to be monitored as the regular season approaches.
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Source: Ryan O'Halloran