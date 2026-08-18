Tarik Biberovic Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Tarik Biberovic is treating his NBA arrival as a starting point, telling Anadolu Agency that he wants to earn minutes and grow into one of the team's most reliable players. The 25-year-old said he will "start from zero" after an emotional exit from Fenerbahce, where he spent eight seasons and credited Sarunas Jasikevicius for helping unlock his game. Biberovic averaged 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.9 percent from deep across 41 EuroLeague games last season. The shooting is real, but he remains off fantasy radars while fighting for minutes in a crowded Dallas wing mix featuring Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, and Caleb Martin.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops