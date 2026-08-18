Josh Downs to Still See Usage in Two-Receiver Sets
Josh Downs has seen extensive outside work throughout training camp, with a lack of positional depth leading to a projection of expanded usage in two-receiver sets. With the Colts signing veteran receiver Keenan Allen on Monday night, there is now reason to question how that plan may be affected, but Colts analyst Destin Adams believes Downs will still see the bulk of the work alongside Alec Pierce when two receivers are on the field, with Allen mixing in as needed. Then when the team moves to 11-personnel, Downs will kick inside while Allen mans the 'Z'. While Adams' assessment is reassuring for those calling for a Downs breakout, the impact that Allen had in making Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey one of fantasy's biggest disappointments in 2025 can not be overlooked, and Downs, who has been coming off the board as the WR43, is likely to see his ADP drop.
Source: Destin Adams
Source: Destin Adams