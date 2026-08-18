Eric Bieniemy Says Wife Gave Blessing for Chiefs Return

Aug 18, 2026, 2:16 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Tuesday that his wife, Mia, is doing great and that she gave him her blessing to return to the team. Bieniemy had been away from the Chiefs after Mia was shot at the family's Virginia home on July 26, then returned to camp on Aug. 10. He stayed involved while he was gone, watching practices remotely and joining team meetings from home. Bieniemy said Mia's recovery was one of the main reasons he felt comfortable coming back, joking that he had started driving everyone at home crazy. This is Bieniemy's first season back in Kansas City after previously serving as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022. He returned to the same role in January after spending last season coaching Chicago's running backs. There isn't much of a fantasy angle here, but it's good news for Bieniemy and the Chiefs as he settles back into his normal work with the offense.--Bruno MuléSource: ProFootballTalk