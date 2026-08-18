Justin Herbert to Start Preseason Game on Thursday
Justin Herbert, according to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network. It will be important for Herbert in terms of game operation and to get game reps with new center Tyler Biadasz. It will be the first preseason action this year for the 28-year-old after he sat out the opener last week against the Houston Texans. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has given the 28-year-old signal-caller plenty of praise for picking up his offense extremely quickly during training camp. McDaniel should put Herbert in a better position to succeed in 2026 in his sixth year in the league, and with his dual-threat abilities at the position, Herbert will be an intriguing midrange QB1 for fantasy managers after the big names come off the board. Although the Chargers' receiving corps does not strike fear in opposing defenses, the Chargers' offense should be more explosive with McDaniel running the show.
Source: NFL Network - Steve Wyche
Source: NFL Network - Steve Wyche