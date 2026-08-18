Brian Thomas Jr. Has Been Coming Off the Field When Travis Hunter Plays
Brian Thomas Jr. has been sharing reps as the No. 3 receiver with Travis Hunter, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. For most of training camp, when Thomas has been on the field, Hunter has been on the sideline, and vice versa. Additionally, DiRocco reports that although Thomas has been impressive this summer, the Jaguars have given far more reps to Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington, whom they are reluctant to take off the field. At this point, fantasy managers should be concerned that Thomas is going to open the season sharing reps as the Jags' No. 3 receiver. Additionally, although Hunter is expected to play more defense than offense, all signs point to Thomas coming off the field when the Jaguars choose to give Hunter reps at wide receiver. Thomas has fallen to WR33 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, making him a fringe WR3/flex in most leagues.
Source: Michael DiRocco
Source: Michael DiRocco